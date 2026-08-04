Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market guru
Market Guru | Harsha Upadhyaya On Kotak Flexicap, Midcap Strategy & Market Outlook

Market Guru | Harsha Upadhyaya On Kotak Flexicap, Midcap Strategy & Market Outlook

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 3:20 PM IST

Welcome to Business Today TV! In this exclusive session, we are joined by Harsha Upadhyaya , CIO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, to analyze the latest trends driving Dalal Street. He decodes how easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and strong Q1 corporate earnings are boosting market sentiment. Upadhyay also highlights the impact of massive FCNR(B) deposit inflows and foreign institutional investor buying on stabilizing the Indian Rupee. Furthermore, he shares key portfolio insights, including why Kotak Flexi Cap is building positions in private banks while staying cautious on IT, alongside his outlook on large, mid, and small-cap valuations. Tune in for expert market strategies and actionable investment perspectives!

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended