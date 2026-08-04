Market Guru | Harsha Upadhyaya On Kotak Flexicap, Midcap Strategy & Market Outlook

Welcome to Business Today TV! In this exclusive session, we are joined by Harsha Upadhyaya , CIO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, to analyze the latest trends driving Dalal Street. He decodes how easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and strong Q1 corporate earnings are boosting market sentiment. Upadhyay also highlights the impact of massive FCNR(B) deposit inflows and foreign institutional investor buying on stabilizing the Indian Rupee. Furthermore, he shares key portfolio insights, including why Kotak Flexi Cap is building positions in private banks while staying cautious on IT, alongside his outlook on large, mid, and small-cap valuations. Tune in for expert market strategies and actionable investment perspectives!