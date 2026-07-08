Market Guru LIVE: Where Should You Invest Now? Satish Ramanathan Explains

Is the recent market correction a buying opportunity or a warning sign? Join Business Today TV as Satish Ramanathan, CIO – Equity, JM Financial AMC, shares his outlook on Dalal Street amid volatile global markets. He explains why cooling crude oil prices, improving monsoon conditions and easing inflation fears remain positive for India's economy despite short-term pressure. Watch his views on pharma, NBFCs, gold finance, PSU stocks, IT, Q1 earnings, RBI's FCNR deposit scheme and upcoming mega IPOs. He also discusses whether value investing or growth investing is likely to outperform over the next 18 months, and what could revive FII inflows into Indian equities. Don't miss this insightful market discussion packed with actionable investment insights and sector-specific strategies.