Market Guru LIVE : Where To Invest Amid Middle East Crisis? | George Heber Joseph

In the Market Guru episode today, George Joseph, CIO & CEO (Equity) at ASK Investment Managers, shares his strategy for navigating the current market volatility triggered by the West Asia crisis and global uncertainty. Speaking with Shailendra Bhatnagar, he explains why periods of market corrections can create powerful investment opportunities for long-term investors. Joseph highlights a growing tilt toward domestic cyclical sectors, large-cap financials, construction and infrastructure plays, while also identifying emerging opportunities in the data center and AI ecosystem. He believes global disruptions and elevated crude prices may be temporary, with markets eventually normalising. The discussion also explores India’s capex cycle, cement sector consolidation, and how investors can position portfolios over the next 6-8 months amid global volatility and shifting market sentiment.