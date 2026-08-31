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Midcap Fund Strategy: Where WhiteOak Capital Sees The Biggest Opportunities

Midcap Fund Strategy: Where WhiteOak Capital Sees The Biggest Opportunities

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 5:42 PM IST

Are midcap stocks still attractive at current valuations? In this episode of our Business Show, Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital AMC, shares his outlook on the midcap segment, valuations and the investment opportunities he sees across sectors. We look at the WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund, its portfolio positioning, sector allocation and market-cap exposure, with financials, healthcare, industrials, technology and consumer discretionary among the key sectors. Somaiyaa also discusses the road ahead for midcap stocks, market valuations, portfolio strategy and what investors should watch as Indian equities navigate the next phase of the market.

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