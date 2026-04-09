Navigating Volatility: Prateek Agrawal On India’s Strategy Amid Middle-East Tensions

Markets are at a crucial inflection point after a volatile start to 2026, with a recent rally supported by easing tensions in West Asia and improving sentiment. In this insightful conversation, Prateek Agarwal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal AMC, decodes the road ahead for investors. He highlights how valuation concerns have largely eased, making this a good phase to deploy capital gradually despite near-term uncertainty from crude price volatility. The discussion also dives into emerging investment themes like electrification, EV adoption, renewables, and defense, which could drive the next leg of growth. Agarwal emphasizes focusing on long-term earnings growth over market caps, while advising investors to stay invested, ignore short-term noise, and align portfolios with future-facing sectors poised for structural expansion.