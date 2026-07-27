Pharma, Hospitals Or Diagnostics? InCred CIO Reveals Best Healthcare Bets

Welcome to Business Today TV! In this exclusive interaction, Shailendra Bhatnagar connects with Aditya Khemka, CIO at InCred Asset Management, to decode the winning strategy behind their high-performing healthcare portfolio. Discover how InCred Healthcare PMS is expanding into an open-ended Category III AIF, offering seamless, tax-efficient access for investors. Khemka shares deep-dive insights on non-discretionary healthcare plays like HCG, FDC, Thyrocare, and Jeena Sikho Lifecare, explaining why domestic healthcare remains immune to global macro volatility and US FDA hurdles. Plus, get key perspectives on broader market valuations, rising inflation risks, the microfinance sector turnaround, and high-conviction ideas like Pine Labs and KEC International. Tune in for actionable wealth-creation strategies!