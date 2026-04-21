Stock Market Trends 2026 With Dinshaw Irani | Mutual Fund And SIP Outlook

Dive into an insightful conversation with Dinshaw Irani, CEO of Helios Capital, as he shares his expert perspective on the Indian stock market, mutual funds, SIP investing and the broader market outlook. From trends in the NIFTY 50 and BSE SENSEX to strategies for long-term wealth creation, this discussion covers key themes every investor should watch. Gain valuable insights on market volatility, portfolio strategy, fund selection and where opportunities may lie in India’s evolving investment landscape. Whether you are a seasoned market participant or beginning your investment journey, this conversation offers practical perspectives on stocks, mutual funds and smart investing. Watch the full interview for expert analysis, market trends and actionable investment insights.