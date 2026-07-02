10 Things You Should Know Before Filing ITR For FY2025-26

Filing your ITR for 2026? Before you hit submit, here are 10 things tax expert Gauri Chadha say every taxpayer must know. From picking the correct ITR form and choosing between the old and new tax regime, to high-value transaction rules that make filing mandatory even below the exemption limit — this report covers it all. We also break down why pre-filled returns can't be trusted blindly, what documents to keep ready, how to fix errors with a revised return, and special rules for minors and NRIs returning to India. A must-watch before you file. ITR filing season is here — and tax experts are flagging fresh risks for taxpayers filing on their own. From choosing the wrong form to ignoring high-value transaction rules, several common errors are now triggering income tax notices. This report breaks down who is legally required to file, which documents to keep ready, why pre-filled returns can't be trusted blindly, and how revised returns work if you've already made a mistake. Also covered: rules for minors earning income and NRIs returning to India, whose global income now falls under the tax net.