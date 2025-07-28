12,000 Jobs Gone At TCS: Is India’s IT Sector In Trouble?

India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is making headlines with its historic decision to lay off 12,000 employees—the biggest such move in the company’s history. In this special segment, Jay Thakkar, Head of Derivatives & Quant Research at ICICI Securities, and market expert Raghvendra joins us to unpack the full implications of this development for the Indian IT sector and the broader economy. As artificial intelligence continues to disrupt traditional tech roles, companies are being forced to restructure, upskill, and reconsider workforce strategies. Is this layoff a one-off event or the beginning of a deeper, systemic shift in India’s IT industry? Are more companies likely to follow suit? What does this mean for tech professionals, freshers, and investors in the sector?

We also explore whether this move signals weakening future outlooks, margin pressures, or simply a shift towards a more agile and AI-ready workforce. Stay tuned for a sharp and detailed discussion that decodes the big picture and provides insights on whether investors should stay away from IT stocks for the next few quarters—or look for buying opportunities.