1st Big Interview Of FY26! Where Will You Make Money In FY26? Devina Mehra's Investment Strategy

1st Big Interview of FY26! It's a new Samvat and financial year, but the start has been anything but smooth. Nifty and Sensex plunged sharply on the first trading session of Samvat 2082, with Nifty falling to 23,203.75 (-315.60 points, 1.34%) and Sensex slipping to 76,198.24 (-1,216.68 points, 1.57%) on April 1st. Despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, Nifty staged a remarkable recovery in March, closing the last fiscal with nearly 5% gains. However, the the year 2025 has begun on a weaker note, with markets down over 2% so far since January. So, what lies ahead for the markets in FY26? Will geopolitical concerns overshadow growth, or will positive sentiment push indices to new highs? Is this the year for stock market investors, or do mutual funds offer better prospects? More importantly, how should you diversify beyond equities? Could gold emerge as the best bet for wealth preservation? Join Business Today TV for an exclusive conversation with one of the top market gurus, Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD, First Global, as she shares her expert insights on asset allocation, market trends, and where investors should focus in the new fiscal year. Get the best investment strategies to navigate FY26 wisely.