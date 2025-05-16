Business Today
2 Reasons Defence Stocks Deserve The Hype & Are Poised for Growth | Defence Stock News

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 16, 2025,
  • Updated May 16, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Ashish Chatumohta, ED & Fund Manager, JM Financial services discusses growth in defence stocks. He asserted that the defence sector is experiencing significant growth, with the order book tripling from around 3 lakh crore to 8.5 lakh crore in the past three years. Key factors driving this growth include strong order momentum, improved execution, and increased indigenization. The sector is seeing improved operating margins and a positive outlook, particularly in shipbuilding companies. However, concerns about overstretched valuations are addressed, noting that high-growth sectors often maintain higher valuations for extended periods. Listen in

