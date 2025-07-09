200% Tariff On Pharmaceuticals | Trump’s Move Triggers Pharma Stocks To Open Higher

Donald Trump's 200% tariff threat on pharmaceutical imports has sent ripples through the global market—but Indian pharma stocks gained in the opening intraday trade. In the Morning Market Show, Gaurang Shah explains the implications of this move, asking a fundamental question—who really pays for all this? With a one to one-and-a-half-year window before tariffs kick in, stocks like Lupin, Cipla, Syngene, Venus Remedies, and Dr Lal Path Labs are moving up on positive sentiment. But can the US build pharma capacity that quickly?