3 Key Reasons Why Nifty Realty Slipped 4% In Trade | What Should Be Your Investment Strategy?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 8:39 PM IST

Nifty Realty index slipped nearly 4% as stocks like Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty, and DLF faced sharp selling pressure. Despite decent earnings growth on a year-on-year basis, the numbers failed to meet the high expectations set by strong pre-sales figures, denting investor sentiment. Experts believe this dip could be a buying opportunity as the real estate sector may regain momentum in the latter half of the year, supported by favorable repo rate impacts. Should you accumulate top realty stocks like DLF, Lodha, and Shobha Developers at lower levels? Market Expert Gaurav Sharma Decodes the moves and investment strategy

