5 Lower Circuits On IEX Shares Cause A 26% On Market Coupling News. What Should Investors Do?

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. (IEX) hit five consecutive lower circuits, plunging by as much as 26% on July 24, amid growing concerns over proposed market coupling norms. This development has intensified investor anxiety, with over 5.1 crore sell orders currently pending at the lower circuit on the NSE. In this special segment on Business Today, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President and Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, and Ruchit Jain, Vice President and Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, join in to decode what this sharp fall means for investors. Should you stay invested, exit, or look for opportunities in the correction? Watch this insightful discussion to understand the technical and fundamental outlook on IEX and what lies ahead for energy exchange stocks.