75% Small Caps: How Growth Investing Could Create Multibagger Returns Over The Next Decade

A decade of growth investing has shaped a strategy focused on identifying emerging leaders in high-growth sectors. Abhay Agarwal, Founder and Fund Manager, Piper Serica, explains how the approach looks for companies benefiting from structural demand changes, technological advances and strong long-term earnings potential. Around 75% of the model portfolios is allocated to small-cap stocks, with the belief that successful small caps can grow into mid and large caps over time. The strategy focuses on businesses with proven growth, strong sector tailwinds and leadership potential. Investors are encouraged to look beyond short-term market volatility and focus on companies where earnings continue to grow across market cycles.