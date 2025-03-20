A Must Have Midcap Fund To Boost Returns

In today's episode of Top Funds on Business Today TV, we analyse the performance and prospects of the Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund. As Nifty continues its rally for the fourth consecutive day, trading at 23,051.75 (+144.15, +0.63%), and Sensex at 75,898.42 (+449.38, +0.60%) at 10:40 AM, midcap stocks remain a key focus for investors. This episode dives deep into this well-established midcap fund, exploring its NAV of ₹33.773/unit, AUM of ₹3,067 crore, and its impressive CAGR of 18.6% since launch in January 2018. A 7-year SIP of ₹10,000 has grown to ₹19.86 lakh, delivering a 24.2% CAGR. The fund holds 67 stocks, with its top 10 holdings accounting for 23.3% of the portfolio. Major equity holdings include Max Healthcare, SBI, Indian Bank, Voltas, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Bluestar, HDFC Bank, and Jindal Steel.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this video is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice or stock recommendations. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.