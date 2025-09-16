Adani Enterprises Wins Kedarnath Ropeway Project | Are Adani Stocks Ready To Rally?

Adani Enterprises, the flagship of the Adani Group, has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. to construct a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath. This ambitious project will dramatically cut travel time for pilgrims from nearly nine hours to just 36 minutes, placing Adani at the centre of one of India’s most high-profile infrastructure developments. Beyond this, analysts note that Adani group stocks are currently trading at almost 50% of their fair value, providing attractive risk-reward potential compared with other large-cap peers. With brokerages turning positive on the Adani basket and recent profit-booking absorbed without major price pressure, experts believe these stocks may be poised for a strong catch-up rally. Could this new order flow and valuation comfort reignite investor interest in the Adani Group? Watch this analysis to find out.