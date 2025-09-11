Adani Group Outlook | Jefferies Sees Double-Digit Growth and Global Expansion Ahead

The Adani Group is once again drawing attention as Jefferies issues a fresh positive outlook on its growth trajectory. The management has set ambitious targets, including handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo by 2030, led by domestic and international expansion. Focus is shifting towards absolute EBITDA growth, margin expansion and integrated logistics, with expectations of double-digit growth in both earnings and volumes. Analysts highlight that U.S. tariffs have had only a limited impact on port activity, while capital allocation continues to remain a priority. Market watchers believe this reinforces confidence in the Adani Group’s long-term growth story, with momentum building across key businesses from energy to logistics