Adani Ports Falls 6 Days In A Row Due To Israel-Iran Tensions- Analysts | Should You Buy The Dip?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 19, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Adani Ports shares are under pressure — falling 2.5% today and nearly 11% since June 10. The key trigger? Rising tensions between Israel and Iran, say analysts . Adani Ports owns a majority share in Haifa Port at northern Israel, acquired for $1.2 billion in January 2023. Reports of strikes near Haifa — though denied by the Adani Group — have spooked investors, leading to sharp profit-booking. The stock is now trading at its lowest level since May 7. Will the 1400 level hold? What’s the ideal strategy ahead? Listen in

