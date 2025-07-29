Aditya Khemka Of InCred AMC Creates Wealth For Investors With Pharma Small Caps & Patient Stock Pick

On this episode of Market Guru by Business Today, we are joined by Aditya Khemka, Fund Manager at InCred Asset Management, who offers a rare and incisive look into his high-performing ₹550 crore healthcare portfolio. Known for his deep expertise in the pharma and diagnostics space, Mr Khemka explains what is fuelling the ongoing bull run in pharma stocks, and why hospital chains and branded generics form the core of his concentrated, small-cap-heavy strategy. In a wide-ranging conversation, he addresses concerns about pricing power in the hospital sector, the impact of potential US tariffs on Indian pharma exports, and why companies like Healthcare Global, Jubilant Pharma, and FDC are his top long-term bets. Mr Khemka also shares valuable insights on market valuations, sectoral trends, and his approach to bottom-up investing. An unmissable session for serious investors looking to understand the future of Indian healthcare investing.