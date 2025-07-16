Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Aditya Sood Shares Market Outlook, Top Stock Picks & Strategy Amid Macro Shifts, Earnings & More

Aditya Sood Shares Market Outlook, Top Stock Picks & Strategy Amid Macro Shifts, Earnings & More

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025, 2:29 PM IST

In the Market Guru series, Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Aditya Sood, Fund Manager at InCred Asset Management shares his Market outlook and how India's low inflation, falling bond yields, and narrowing risk premium are reshaping the investment landscape. With the U.S. markets looking expensive and the dollar index falling sharply, global money is rotating toward emerging markets—including India. What does this mean for your portfolio? Why are concentrated bets and bottom-up strategies now favored? With FII flows returning and domestic investors showing resilience, this could mark the beginning of a new phase—where stock picking and quality investing reign supreme. Watch now to decode key signals and strategy insights for navigating a very different market ahead. Listen in

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended