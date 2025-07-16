Aditya Sood Shares Market Outlook, Top Stock Picks & Strategy Amid Macro Shifts, Earnings & More

In the Market Guru series, Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Aditya Sood, Fund Manager at InCred Asset Management shares his Market outlook and how India's low inflation, falling bond yields, and narrowing risk premium are reshaping the investment landscape. With the U.S. markets looking expensive and the dollar index falling sharply, global money is rotating toward emerging markets—including India. What does this mean for your portfolio? Why are concentrated bets and bottom-up strategies now favored? With FII flows returning and domestic investors showing resilience, this could mark the beginning of a new phase—where stock picking and quality investing reign supreme. Watch now to decode key signals and strategy insights for navigating a very different market ahead. Listen in