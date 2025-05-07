After Opening In The Red, Market Indices Recover | Brush Of ‘Operation Sindoor’ Jitters

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty were relatively calm in early trade on Wednesday, following overnight strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by India in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. The losses were largely capped as the operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature, where no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. Besides, analysts believe the retaliation was all expected and discounted by the market participants. Finalisation of the India-UK FTA helped several sectors post gains.