COMPANIES

NEWS

After Opening In The Red, Market Indices Recover | Brush Of ‘Operation Sindoor’ Jitters

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 7, 2025,
  • Updated May 7, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty were relatively calm in early trade on Wednesday, following overnight strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by India in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. The losses were largely capped as the operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature, where no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. Besides, analysts believe the retaliation was all expected and discounted by the market participants. Finalisation of the India-UK FTA helped several sectors post gains.

