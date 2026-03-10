After War Fears, Is D-Street Ready For A Comeback Rally?

Are the worst of the war-driven jitters now behind Dalal Street? After US President Donald Trump hinted that the conflict could be nearing its end, market sentiment appears to be improving. In this discussion, Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, shares his outlook on the markets and whether investors who were waiting on the sidelines should now consider entering. According to Jani, predicting the exact bottom during global crises—whether geopolitical conflicts, the Russia-Ukraine war, or even the COVID-19 pandemic—has always been difficult. Instead, investors should focus on risk-reward ratios, available capital and identifying quality stocks at attractive levels. Technically, the Nifty chart is showing multiple positive divergences in oversold territory, suggesting that the worst phase for the market may already be behind us. He points out that the Nifty has strong support around 23,700–23,500 and is now expected to consolidate between 23,700 and 24,600 in the near term before attempting a gradual upward move. Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap stocks are showing strength, and Bank Nifty has also returned to a higher-bottom pattern. Jani believes any dips could offer buying opportunities, with Bank Nifty potentially targeting its 200-day moving average near 57,500, indicating a possible short-term rally ahead. Watch the full conversation for detailed technical levels, market strategy and what investors should watch next