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AI Boom In India: Can I.T. Stocks Catch Up And Deliver Strong Returns For Investors?

AI Boom In India: Can I.T. Stocks Catch Up And Deliver Strong Returns For Investors?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 2:12 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the global technology landscape, but can Indian I.T. companies catch up and benefit from the AI boom? Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP, Geojit Investments, remains positive on India’s I.T. sector and believes Indian technology companies have adopted AI through calculated, step-by-step investments. He says recent acquisitions, rising AI-related hiring and stronger AI revenue contributions point to improving opportunities. While India may not have a company like NVIDIA, investors can explore I.T. companies and infrastructure-related plays benefiting from AI adoption. Shah expects AI-focused acquisitions and investments to accelerate, while advising investors to take a longer-term approach.

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