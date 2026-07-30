AI Disruption Isn't Over Yet? Sudip Bandyopadhyay On TCS, Infosys, Wipro & I.T. Stocks

I.T. stocks have staged a strong comeback in recent weeks, with several frontline technology companies recovering sharply from their recent lows. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, believes investors should remain cautious despite the rally. He says artificial intelligence is transforming the I.T. services industry, and Indian I.T. companies may need several quarters to adapt to the evolving business landscape. While improved sentiment around global peers like Accenture and Cognizant has supported the sector, he advises against chasing short-term momentum.