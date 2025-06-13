Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Compensation, Insurance, And Airline Liability Explained

In the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash, this special segment explores who bears the financial responsibility — from airline liability to travel insurance. We break down what’s covered, how to choose the right policy, common claim issues, and hidden fine print passengers often miss. Understand what compensation victims’ families can expect and why flight insurance matters more than ever in 2025. Catch Meet Kapadia, Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.com breaking the travel insurance benefit