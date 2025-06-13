Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Compensation, Insurance, And Airline Liability Explained

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Compensation, Insurance, And Airline Liability Explained

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 13, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025, 5:16 PM IST

In the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash, this special segment explores who bears the financial responsibility — from airline liability to travel insurance. We break down what’s covered, how to choose the right policy, common claim issues, and hidden fine print passengers often miss. Understand what compensation victims’ families can expect and why flight insurance matters more than ever in 2025. Catch Meet Kapadia, Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.com breaking the travel insurance benefit

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended