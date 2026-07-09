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Air India CEO Appointment Delayed; Tata Sets Up Interim Committee Amid Leadership Uncertainty

Air India CEO Appointment Delayed; Tata Sets Up Interim Committee Amid Leadership Uncertainty

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Richa Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 3:10 PM IST

Leadership uncertainty continues at Air India as the appointment of the airline’s next CEO is expected to be delayed by a few months. In response, Tata Sons has formed an interim management committee, led by Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, to oversee operations and ongoing transformation efforts. The delay comes as the airline faces financial challenges, including reported FY26 losses of around ₹26,000 crore, while the search for a permanent CEO remains unresolved. Names such as Nipun Agarwal and former Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan have been discussed, but no final decision has been announced. Here's what this means for Air India.

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