Air India Revises Fares, Fuel Surcharge Hike To Make Travel Costlier

Air India has announced a major revision in its fare structure amid a sharp surge in global jet fuel prices. The airline is shifting to a distance-based pricing model for domestic routes, replacing the earlier flat surcharge system. For international travel, region-specific levies have been introduced, leading to a significant increase in ticket prices. Domestic airfares have already risen by 15–20%, while international routes are witnessing even steeper hikes of up to 40%. The revised fares will come into effect from tomorrow, just as peak summer travel demand picks up. With higher fuel costs being passed on to passengers, travellers should brace for more expensive journeys, especially on long-haul international routes like the US and Australia.