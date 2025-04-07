Ajay Srivastava On Market Strategy: Bet On Domestic Sectors Amid Global Uncertainty

Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting, offers a reassuring take on market returns amid 2025 uncertainties. Addressing concerns from new investors, Srivastava urges calm and discipline, emphasizing that market corrections are not the end—but an opportunity. He advises backing strong, long-term stories and maintaining diversified portfolios. Highlighting smart allocation into REITs, equities, and commodities, he notes how gold and silver have outperformed even when equities lagged. Sectors like telecom, hospitality, hospitals, and aviation—all driven by domestic demand—have shown resilience, according to him. Srivastava warns against relying heavily on export-driven sectors, which are more vulnerable to global tariff shocks. His bottom line: Stay invested, don’t panic, and focus on domestic themes for stable returns by the end of 2025.