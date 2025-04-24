Akshay Bhagwat On Nestle’s Momentum V/S HUL’s Stagnation

In this episode of Daily Calls Akshay Bhagwat, Senior Vice President of Derivatives Research at JM Financial Services, provides an in-depth analysis of the FMCG sector, specifically comparing Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Based on technical price charts, Akshay highlights Nestle India’s recent price breakout at ₹23,040, marking a positive development for the stock. He points out that Nestle has established strong support at ₹2,200, which positions it well for future momentum. Akshay projects a potential target of ₹2,700 over the next three months. He concludes that Nestle India is currently better positioned for growth compared to HUL, making it the preferred pick for investors looking for momentum in the FMCG space.