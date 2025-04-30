On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, is it the perfect time for a Shubh Nivesh in gold and silver? Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder-SS WealthStreet, Navneet Damani, Senior Group Vice President - Head Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Sachin Jain, Regional CEO - India, World Gold Council, decode the latest trends and market dynamics. From global triggers to FOMO buying and central bank demand, they break down key drivers shaping the precious metals rally. Experts also share their outlook for gold prices by the next Akshaya Tritiya and whether current levels offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors.