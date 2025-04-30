Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Is It The Perfect Time For A Shubh Nivesh In Gold And Silver?

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Is It The Perfect Time For A Shubh Nivesh In Gold And Silver?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, is it the perfect time for a Shubh Nivesh in gold and silver? Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder-SS WealthStreet, Navneet Damani, Senior Group Vice President - Head Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Sachin Jain, Regional CEO - India, World Gold Council, decode the latest trends and market dynamics. From global triggers to FOMO buying and central bank demand, they break down key drivers shaping the precious metals rally. Experts also share their outlook for gold prices by the next Akshaya Tritiya and whether current levels offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended