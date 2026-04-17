Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Should You Buy Gold Now Or Wait? Experts Decode

Celebrate the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya with this special edition on Business Today Television, hosted by Sakshi Batra. As gold and silver remain in focus amid global uncertainty and recent price corrections, top experts decode whether this festive season is the right time to invest. With bullion delivering stellar returns over the past two years, investors now face a key dilemma—buy the dip or wait for clarity? Navneet Damani of Motilal Oswal and Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang share insights on gold-silver outlook, investment strategies, and asset allocation in a volatile market shaped by the West Asia crisis. From ETFs to physical buying, get expert guidance to make informed decisions this auspicious season.