All About Ashish Kacholia, Big B, SRK-Backed Sri Lotus Developers IPO Which Will Open On July 30

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd will open its IPO on July 30, closing on August 1, aiming to raise Rs 792 crore through a fresh issue of 5.28 crore equity shares. The price band is between Rs 140 and Rs 150. The IPO does not include an offer for sale, and the lot size is 100 shares. The basis of allotment is scheduled for August 4, with credit of shares and refunds on August 5. The listing on stock exchanges is expected on August 6, with Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors as lead managers. The proceeds from the IPO will be used primarily for funding subsidiaries Richfeel Real Estate Private Limited, Dhyan Projects Private Limited, and Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, with Rs 550 crore earmarked for the development and construction of ongoing projects: Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun. The company is backed by seasoned investors like Ashish Kacholia, while celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hritik Roshan, Ekta Kapoor, Jitendera, Tiger Jackie Shroff, Shailesh Lodha, Manoj Vajpayee and more are also the part of shareholders list of the company. Catch Sakshi Batra in IPO conversation with Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, CMD, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited and Sanjay Jain, CEO, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited speaking on the company's growth, orderbook and IPO