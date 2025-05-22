All You Need To Know About Belrise Industries IPO | Top Management Exclusive

The initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries, which began on Wednesday, May 21, will remain open until Friday, May 23. This IPO aims to raise Rs 2,150 crore through a fresh issue of up to 23,88,88,888 equity shares, priced between Rs 85 and Rs 90 each. Investors are required to apply for a minimum of 166 shares. Belrise Industries has been operational since 1988, based in Waluj, Maharashtra, specialising in automotive components such as sheet metal, casting parts, and polymer components. In preparation for the IPO, the company secured Rs 645 crore from anchor investors by allocating 7,16,66,665 shares at the higher end of the price band, Rs 90 per share. The IPO is structured to reserve 50 per cent of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35 per cent for retail investors. This strategic allocation underscores the company's substantial footing in the automotive component industry, with a market capitalisation close to Rs 8,010 crore. Watch Shrikant Shankar Badve, Managing Director, Belrise Industries and Swastid Shrikant Badve, Promoter , Belrise Industries on IPO and Future Growth Plans.