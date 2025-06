Salaried employees should receive their Form 16 for the financial year 2024–25 from their employer. This year, Form 16 will undergo certain changes due to the updates announced in the July 2024 Budget. What are these changes, and what key aspects do you need to be aware of? Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gauri Chadha, Tax Expert, as they break down the new rules, changes, and filing tips to help you save more