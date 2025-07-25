Business Today
All You Need To Know About NSDL IPO | Should You Subscribe? | NSDL IPO Analysis

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) IPO is set to open on July 30, marking its debut on Dalal Street nearly seven years after its peer CDSL got listed. NSDL is looking to raise around ₹4,011 crore through a pure offer for sale from existing shareholders like NSE, IDBI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, and others. The price band has been set between ₹760 and ₹800 per share. While CDSL holds nearly double the number of accounts compared to NSDL, NSDL has a stronger institutional base, making this IPO an interesting opportunity for diversification. Catch a detailed analysis of NSDL IPO

TAGS:
