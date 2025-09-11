All You Need To Know About The Urban Company IPO | Top Management Shares Key Details

Urban Company IPO: IPO open for subscription during September 10-12. Price band has been fixed at Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share. it is a Rs 1,900 Cr IPO, it has raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription. At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore. The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore. Those selling shares under the offer for sale (OFS) route are Accel India and Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte Ltd and VYC11 Ltd. Catch Aabha Bakaya in conversation with Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CMD & CEO, Urban Company decoding the IPO details