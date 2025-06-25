Business Today
Amazon's Diagnostics Push: Threat To Pharma & Diagnostics Stocks Such As Dr Lal & Metropolis?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 25, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Amazon’s foray into India’s diagnostics space has raised big questions—will it disrupt existing players or fizzle out like past attempts? Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, breaks it down. He says Amazon’s move isn’t a major threat yet. While long-term diagnostics demand in India remains strong, some listed players like Dr. Lal PathLabs and Metropolis face valuation pressure. Instead, affordable players like Krishna Diagnostics and Thyrocare look better positioned. For online medicine delivery, MedPlus shows potential if recent improvements sustain. Listen in

