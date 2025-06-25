Amazon's Diagnostics Push: Threat To Pharma & Diagnostics Stocks Such As Dr Lal & Metropolis?

Amazon’s foray into India’s diagnostics space has raised big questions—will it disrupt existing players or fizzle out like past attempts? Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, breaks it down. He says Amazon’s move isn’t a major threat yet. While long-term diagnostics demand in India remains strong, some listed players like Dr. Lal PathLabs and Metropolis face valuation pressure. Instead, affordable players like Krishna Diagnostics and Thyrocare look better positioned. For online medicine delivery, MedPlus shows potential if recent improvements sustain. Listen in