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Ambareesh Baliga Sets ₹2,000 Target Price For HDFC Bank From Current ₹838, Sees 8–10 Month Upside

Ambareesh Baliga Sets ₹2,000 Target Price For HDFC Bank From Current ₹838, Sees 8–10 Month Upside

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 2:14 PM IST

HDFC Bank is back in focus after delivering strong Q1 business updates, reinforcing confidence among investors. The bank reported 14.7% year-on-year growth in deposits and 15.2% growth in advances, reflecting healthy business momentum. Ambareesh Baliga, Market Analyst, says the recent concerns surrounding the bank had created a buying opportunity, especially as the stock was trading at valuations not seen in nearly two decades. He believes those attractive levels may not return anytime soon and remains positive on the stock. According to him, HDFC Bank could potentially cross the ₹2,000 mark over the next eight to ten months.

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