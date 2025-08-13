Analyst Expect Paytm To Rally More, With A Target Price Of ₹1500 From Current ₹1,172

Paytm shares surged nearly 6% to ₹1,185 in the early trade, after a regulatory boost, sparking fresh investor interest. Market expert Kiran, who has held the stock since much lower levels, believes the rally is just beginning. According to him, the stock gave a strong breakout around ₹1,000, indicating potential for further upside. While he cautions against chasing at current prices, he sees any dip towards ₹1,000–₹1,100 as a great buying opportunity, with ₹1,000 as the stop-loss. He expects the ₹1,500 as target price in the near term, backed by a positive weekly and monthly chart setup. With regulatory challenges now easing and sentiment turning bullish, Paytm could be set for a strong upward move if support levels hold.