Analyst Sees HDB Financial Soaring To ₹1000 From ₹840 | HDB Financial Listing

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Prashanth Tapse , Senior VP Research Analyst ,Mehta Equities shares his bullish view on HDB Financial Services, backed by HDFC Bank, calling it a strong “go and apply” IPO. With a target of ₹900 in the short term and ₹1000 over 6–12 months, he believes the IPO valuation is rewarding for investors. Post-listing, he maintains a long-term buy stance. The discussion also dives into valuation metrics, noting the implied Price-to-Book multiples at various listing premiums—from 3.0x to 3.63x. Compared with peers like Bajaj Finance (trading at 6x P/B), HDB is seen as attractively priced, offering potential re-rating opportunities. Analysts see a strong upside as the company bridges the valuation gap with top NBFCs. Listen in

