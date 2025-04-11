scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Anand Rathi FY25 Profit Reaches ₹301 Cr. Management On Earnings & Growth Plans Ahead

Feedback

Anand Rathi FY25 Profit Reaches ₹301 Cr. Management On Earnings & Growth Plans Ahead

Anand Rathi Wealth Ends FY25 on a High Note | 30% Surge in Profit, Robust AUM Growth. Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered an impressive performance for FY25, closing the year with a stellar Q4. The company reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹73.7 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹56.9 crore in Q4 FY24. Total revenue rose by 22% YoY to ₹241.4 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) grew 26% to ₹99.5 crore. For the full year FY25, the company reported a 33% increase in net profit, reaching ₹300.8 crore, and revenue surged 30% YoY to ₹980.7 crore. The Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹77,103 crore — a 30% growth YoY, significantly outperforming the Nifty’s 5% gain. 

 

Key highlights from Q4 FY25:
Mutual fund distribution revenue up 52% YoY to ₹406 crore
Equity mutual fund net inflows up 67% YoY to ₹7,706 crore
Interim dividend of ₹7 per share approved by the board

 

In an exclusive interview with Shailendra Bhatnagar on Business Today TV, Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman of Anand Rathi Group, shares insights into the company’s strong financials, strategic growth roadmap, and broader market outlook.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement