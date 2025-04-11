Anand Rathi FY25 Profit Reaches ₹301 Cr. Management On Earnings & Growth Plans Ahead

Anand Rathi Wealth Ends FY25 on a High Note | 30% Surge in Profit, Robust AUM Growth. Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered an impressive performance for FY25, closing the year with a stellar Q4. The company reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹73.7 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹56.9 crore in Q4 FY24. Total revenue rose by 22% YoY to ₹241.4 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) grew 26% to ₹99.5 crore. For the full year FY25, the company reported a 33% increase in net profit, reaching ₹300.8 crore, and revenue surged 30% YoY to ₹980.7 crore. The Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹77,103 crore — a 30% growth YoY, significantly outperforming the Nifty’s 5% gain.

Key highlights from Q4 FY25:

Mutual fund distribution revenue up 52% YoY to ₹406 crore

Equity mutual fund net inflows up 67% YoY to ₹7,706 crore

Interim dividend of ₹7 per share approved by the board

In an exclusive interview with Shailendra Bhatnagar on Business Today TV, Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman of Anand Rathi Group, shares insights into the company’s strong financials, strategic growth roadmap, and broader market outlook.