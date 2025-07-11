Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Anand Rathi Q1 Results: Net Profit Soars 28% | Top Management Decode The Growth Blueprint

Anand Rathi Q1 Results: Net Profit Soars 28% | Top Management Decode The Growth Blueprint

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Anand Rathi Q1 Results: net profit climbed 27.9% year-on-year to Rs 93.9 crore, up from Rs 73.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Operating revenue came in at Rs 274 crore, reflecting a 15.3% increase over Rs 237.6 crore reported in Q1 FY25. EBITDA rose sharply by 30.1% to Rs 127.7 crore, compared to Rs 98.23 crore in the same period last year. As a result, the EBITDA margin witnessed a healthy improvement, rising to 46.6 percent from 41.3 percent a year ago. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in earnings conversation with Anand Rathi, Founder, Anand Rathi Group and Rakesh Rawal, CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth decoding the Capital Market player Q1 results

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended