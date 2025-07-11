Anand Rathi Q1 Results: Net Profit Soars 28% | Top Management Decode The Growth Blueprint

Anand Rathi Q1 Results: net profit climbed 27.9% year-on-year to Rs 93.9 crore, up from Rs 73.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Operating revenue came in at Rs 274 crore, reflecting a 15.3% increase over Rs 237.6 crore reported in Q1 FY25. EBITDA rose sharply by 30.1% to Rs 127.7 crore, compared to Rs 98.23 crore in the same period last year. As a result, the EBITDA margin witnessed a healthy improvement, rising to 46.6 percent from 41.3 percent a year ago. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in earnings conversation with Anand Rathi, Founder, Anand Rathi Group and Rakesh Rawal, CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth decoding the Capital Market player Q1 results