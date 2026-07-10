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Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results | Feroze Azeez On ₹1 Lakh Crore AUM Milestone

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results | Feroze Azeez On ₹1 Lakh Crore AUM Milestone

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 3:16 PM IST

Welcome to Business Today TV. In this exclusive corporate earnings coverage, Feroze Aziz, Joint CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, joins Shailendra Bhatnagar to decode a fantastic set of Q1 FY27 results, highlighted by a 24% year-on-year jump in profit after tax to ₹116 crore. Aziz breaks down a historic milestone as the company's asset under management (AUM) officially scales past ₹1 lakh crore, driven by robust fresh equity mutual fund flows and a model portfolio that outperformed the Nifty by nearly 800 basis points. Looking ahead, Aziz leverages long-term rolling data to explain why current market corrections offer a rare accumulation window, projecting strong double-digit median returns over the next three years for patient equity investors.

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