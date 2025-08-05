Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Anil Ambani Stocks Crash 5% | Should You Exit Or Hold? Here's What Experts Advise

Anil Ambani Stocks Crash 5% | Should You Exit Or Hold? Here's What Experts Advise

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

 

Anil Ambani Group stocks like Reliance Power and Reliance Infra have seen sharp declines, with 5% cuts over multiple sessions amid ongoing ED investigations in a ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case. Many retail investors who entered during the recent rally — fueled by buzz around debt reduction and solar expansion — now find themselves stuck in lower circuits. Arpit Beriwal, Analyst - Derivatives, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services share a clear investment strategy: avoid allocating large portions of your portfolio to such high-volatility counters. If already invested, look for bounce-back exits.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended