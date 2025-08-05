Anil Ambani Stocks Crash 5% | Should You Exit Or Hold? Here's What Experts Advise

Anil Ambani Group stocks like Reliance Power and Reliance Infra have seen sharp declines, with 5% cuts over multiple sessions amid ongoing ED investigations in a ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case. Many retail investors who entered during the recent rally — fueled by buzz around debt reduction and solar expansion — now find themselves stuck in lower circuits. Arpit Beriwal, Analyst - Derivatives, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services share a clear investment strategy: avoid allocating large portions of your portfolio to such high-volatility counters. If already invested, look for bounce-back exits.