Anthem Biosciences IPO Day 2 Update: GMP, Broker Views, Key Risks

Anthem Biosciences has launched its much-anticipated ₹3,300 crore initial public offering, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). The Bengaluru-based CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation) firm is known for its work on blockbuster pharmaceutical molecules, with three of the last ten achieving over $1 billion in global sales. In this video, we bring you a detailed look at the IPO, including the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP), price band, key dates, and analyst recommendations. With a strong financial track record, debt-free balance sheet, and positive signals from brokerage houses such as Anand Rathi, Ventura Securities, and Aditya Birla Money, the IPO has seen healthy demand during its opening days. However, investors must also consider the complete OFS structure and relative valuation compared to its peers. Watch now to understand whether this IPO deserves a place in your long-term portfolio or if it’s one to watch from the sidelines.