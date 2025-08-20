Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Top Management Decodes Q1 Results, Growth Blue Print & Outlook

Apollo Hospitals has reported a strong set of Q1 FY26 results, delivering robust growth across key metrics. Revenue rose 15% to ₹5,842 crore from ₹5,086 crore last year, while net profit surged 42% to ₹441 crore versus ₹316 crore YoY. EBITDA increased 26% to ₹852 crore from ₹675 crore, and EPS also jumped 42% to ₹30.10 against ₹21.23 YoY. The strong performance reflects improved operational efficiency, higher patient volumes, and better cost management. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in earning conversation with Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group CFO, Apollo Hospitals decoding Q1 FY26 and outlook