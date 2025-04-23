April 2025 Market Moves : Good Opportunities In Auto & IT Sector?

Indian equity markets extended their bullish momentum, with the Sensex closing at 80,116.49, up by 520.90 points and the Nifty 50 settling at 24,328.95, gaining 161.70 points . This marks the seventh consecutive session of gains, driven by strong performances in the IT sector., Kunal Rambhia, Founder of The Streets, shares forward-looking strategies for navigating the current market landscape. He emphasises the importance of buying on declines, particularly targeting the Nifty at 24,800. With heightened volatility, sectors like IT and Auto present compelling opportunities. Rambhia advocates for hedged positions to manage risk effectively and advises investors to focus on the risk-reward ratio in their investment decisions.