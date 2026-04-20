APTEL Rejects DERC Plea: Are Electricity Bills Set To Rise?

Delhi’s era of stable electricity tariffs may be coming to an end as the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) rejects DERC’s plea for more time to clear massive dues. With liabilities of over ₹30,000 crore owed to discoms like BRPL, BYPL, and Tata Power, the pressure to recover costs is mounting. The Supreme Court’s directive to adopt cost-reflective tariffs and clear dues by April 2028 leaves limited options. Experts say this could translate into higher electricity bills unless the Delhi government steps in with subsidies. While tariffs have remained largely unchanged for years, the growing debt burden is now forcing a reset. What does this mean for households and businesses in Delhi? Here’s the full story.