Are Expensive IPOs A Trap For Retail Investors? What's Hot

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 21, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 21, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

 

In today’s episode of What’s Hot, we decode the burning question: Are expensive IPOs becoming a trap for retail investors? The spotlight today is on Groww, whose shares slid sharply ahead of its Q2 & H1 FY26 results, even though the stock still trades nearly 65% above its IPO price. Market volatility intensified after a record rally pushed the stock to ₹194, triggering aggressive profit-booking and exposing the pressure of limited float in new-age listings. We break down the massive ₹6,632 crore IPO, the 17.6x subscription, major OFS exits by top investors and valuation worries driving correction. We also track business fundamentals, regulatory risks, and what to watch next. Plus, a deep dive into mutual fund activity in this IPO supercycle and rising institutional participation.

