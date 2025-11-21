Are Expensive IPOs A Trap For Retail Investors? What's Hot

In today’s episode of What’s Hot, we decode the burning question: Are expensive IPOs becoming a trap for retail investors? The spotlight today is on Groww, whose shares slid sharply ahead of its Q2 & H1 FY26 results, even though the stock still trades nearly 65% above its IPO price. Market volatility intensified after a record rally pushed the stock to ₹194, triggering aggressive profit-booking and exposing the pressure of limited float in new-age listings. We break down the massive ₹6,632 crore IPO, the 17.6x subscription, major OFS exits by top investors and valuation worries driving correction. We also track business fundamentals, regulatory risks, and what to watch next. Plus, a deep dive into mutual fund activity in this IPO supercycle and rising institutional participation.